Happy Monday! On CN2 Today we are talking about the upcoming ROC n ROLL event benefiting Renew Our Community! Plus the 809 Foundation is asking the community to “go blue” to remember Det. Mike Doty on January 17th. And its Piedmont Medical Center Today. We introduce you to Piedmont’s new Trauma Medical Director.

