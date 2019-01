Happy Friday! On CN2 Today we are still honoring our law enforcement officers! Plus we introduce you to our non profit of the week, Safe Passage! Also we are making art out of recycled books with the York County Library in Lake Wylie! And its Fitness Friday! Debbie Rast is showing us a new workout!

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: CN2 Today, November 28th

Happy Wednesday! On CN2 Today we are talking Christmas as w...