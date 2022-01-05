CN2 Today – Jan. 5th Show

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On January 5th’s edition of CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and co-host Jenna Woods meet the winner of the 1st edition Bronco from Burns Ford in Lancaster. This was an effort to raise money for United Way of Lancaster County.

Plus, a local church is having its Model Train Exhibit in York once again.

Still have your real Christmas tree? There’s a way you can recycle it!

Plus, Historic Brattonsville is holding a “Everything but the Oink” each Saturday in January.

Also, the non-profit, Cheer for Children shares what its been like to help children in our community for the past 3 decades.