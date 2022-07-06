CN2 Today – “I Scream, You Scream, We All Learn About Ice Cream” Book Release Preview

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – A local mom and author is releasing her book called “I Scream, You Scream, We All Learn About Ice Cream”.

Author, Markeeter Knox says her book uses ice cream as a vessel for learning to appreciate and respect diversity, cultural differences, and mixed ethnicities.

She’s debuting it at Two Scoops in Rock Hill, SC on July 23rd and there is a live book reading of the book on July 17th from 12 PM – 3 PM, also at Two Scoops.

