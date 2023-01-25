CN2 Today – Hungry Heroes’ Annual Mike Doty Event

‘ROCK HILL, SC (CN2 TODAY) – Its been five years since the deadly officer-involved shooting that took the life of York County Sheriff’s Detective, Mike Doty. Three other officers were also injured in the ambush attack.

After the tragic event in 2018, Rock Hill’s Amanda Riggan wanted to do something, so she thought to feed first responders as a way to give back.

That has turned into a nonprofit called Hungry Heroes. Since 2018, Riggan and her team have fed thousands of first responders and Military personnel.

On Saturday, January 28th Riggan is holding the nonprofit’s biggest event, the Mike Doty Memorial Event. It will be held at the South Carolina National Guard training center in Rock Hill.

This family-friendly event will be from 11 AM until 3 PM. There will be BBQ plates for sale, activities for kids, vendors, and more.

For more details and more about Hungry Heroes, watch the full interview above.