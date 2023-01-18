CN2 TODAY – Green Space Plant Company Set to Brighten your Home

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Indoor plants have many benefits, from improving your mood, air quality, brightening up a room, while reducing stress.

No matter your level of care, Green Space Plant Company says it can find any plant to suit your home!

In this edition of CN2 Today Laurabree Monday talks with Green Space Plant Company owner, Whitney Shea about her mobile store which features indoor plants that you would enjoy throughout the year.

She shares a variety of plants that could work in any space, on any budget and time needed for care.

Click the video above for full story.