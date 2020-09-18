CN2 Today – Friday, September 18th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today the City of Rock Hill is planning its Tour De York for this weekend! Make sure to look up for an airplane parade, Saturday at 10 AM!
And the City of Rock Hill Christmas Parade is going virtual, but there’s still plenty of ways to spread Christmas cheer!
Plus, SC Works Catawba is hosting a curbside job fair coming up next Thursday.
And a new art exhibit is coming to the Arts Council of York County. It is called “Airing Our the Dirty Laundry” by Andrea Downs.
Plus, a group of churches is partnering with the Fort Mill School District to provide a safe place for middle school students to come when they aren’t in school on their A-B day schedule. They are in need of volunteers and support!
