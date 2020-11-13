CN2 Today – Friday, November 13th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and reporter Rachel Richardson chat about World Kindness Day!

Plus the Founders Holiday Ice Rink is going up in Rock Hill. And a new mural has been painted on the Sunset Park basketball court!

Later in the show Visit York County gives us the top 5 things to do this weekend!

Saturday is World Diabetes Day. Shae Hoffman with Piedmont Medical Center shares ways to prevent certain types of Diabetes and signs to look out for.

Plus, a nonprofit in Rock Hill called York County Young Lives joins Renee in the studio to share how it helps teen moms in the community.