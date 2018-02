CN2 Today, Friday February 9th

Here's our Friday, February 9th edition of CN2 Today! We are talking to Rock Hill Police Lt. Joe Johnson. He's now back on duty after fighting cancer. We also talk to Piedmont Medical Center about the benefits of breastfeeding. Then for Fitness Friday we dive in for some Water Yoga!