CN2 Today – Friday, December 18th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The Stafford Park Christmas Light Show is this weekend! Come enjoy Christmas lights from your car Friday and Saturday night from 6 PM until 10 PM. It is free to get in but organizers ask for an unwrapped new toy to donate to Toys for Happiness, canned goods or a donation to help those in need in our community.

Plus, The Peach Tree Orchard in York makes custom gift baskets for anyone on your Christmas list!

And Visit York County tells us what’s happening this weekend in this week’s YOCO Buzz!