CN2 Today – Friday, December 11th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today holiday light displays are lighting up all across the Tri-County. We learn more about the Davis Family Christmas Light Display in Fort Mill!
Plus, shopping local has never been so important. Find unique gift ideas at Azure Sky Gift Boutique in Rock Hill.
Later in the show a volunteer with the Humane Society of York County is offering a way to enjoy Christmas lights and donate to our furry friends!
And Pilgrims’ Inn is teaming up with Rock Hill Brewing Company for its annual Giving Tree.
Plus, Visit York County shares the YOCO Buzz which includes a holiday boat parade!