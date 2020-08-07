CN2 Today – Friday, August 7th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and anchor Laurabree Monday honor Purple Heart veterans for National Purple Heart Day.

Plus, it is time for our Friday Favorite! We learn more about Hungry Heroes, Stock The Fridge initiative!

Later in the she the Museum of York County is telling us about its program called, “What’s Up in the Carolina Skies” , a weekly virtual segment about the secrets of our skies!

And come experience a taste of Shakespeare at Sidewalk Shakespeare in Old Town Rock Hill!

Also did you know the American Cornhole League is having its 2020 championship right in Rock Hill? We have the details! Join us!