ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Happy Monday! On CN2 Today we have your latest Super Bowl highlights. Plus we show you one of CN2’s viral stories from last week. We also have Girl Scout cookies in the studio! And the York County Library is celebrating Black History Month. Plus its Piedmont Medical Center Today! We have how the hospital is highlighting Heart Month.

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: CN2 Today, November 16th

Happy Friday! On CN2 Today we update you on our CN2 Fitness ...