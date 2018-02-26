CN2 Today, February 26th

Here’s what’s happening on CN2 Today this Monday morning, Dr. Craig McClelland with Piedmont Medical Center has performed his 800th single incision laparoscopic hysterectomy! He joins us in the studio to talk about his career! Also this Wednesday, February 28th is National Rare Disease Day. We are highlighting several families this week. Plus we are seeing who wins gold in Westminster Tower’s Winter Olympic Games! All that and more on CN2 Today! Click the link below to watch the entire show!