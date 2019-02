ROCK HILL, S.C. ( CN2 TODAY) Its Friday and on CN2 Today Renee O’Neil and Morgan Cox bring you the latest sports and news in our area including one teacher in Lancaster who is asking for donations to help her students with random acts of kindness. Also we have two athletes in our studio with Area 11 Special Olympics! Plus the Lancaster Promise Neighborhood program is hosting an event this weekend. And for Fitness Friday we take you inside the new Club Pilates in Fort Mill.

