ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today we talk about Domestic Violence and where victims can get help. Plus a local veteran started a group that focuses on helping other veterans and first responders. Plus its Piedmont Medical Center Today! We are talking to a cardiologist about heart health! All that and more on CN2 Today!

