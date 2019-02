ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Happy Friday! On the show we get an inside look the 23rd annual Rock Hill Police Charity Ball to benefit the Worthy Boys and Girls Camp. And a 12 year old girl from Fort Mill is putting on her own unity march. Plus on this edition of Ask the Pharmacist we speak with Carolina Pharmacy about CBD Oil. And its Fitness Friday!! Our friends at the YMCA show us a work-out we can all do from home using a chair.

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: CN2 at the Movies - Serenity - The Kid Who Would Be King

THRILLING DRAMA OR FAMILY ADVENTURE? CN2 at the Movies is...