CN2 Today, February 12th

Here’s your CN2 Today, February 12th edition. We are talking all things love this week as we get ready for Valentine’s Day! In today’s show learn how you can have a special valentine singing group show up on your loved one’s doorsteps! Also the York County Animal Shelter is having a Valentine’s Day adoption special and we are getting a look at some last minute date outfit ideas! All that and much more on CN2 Today! Click the link below to watch our entire show!