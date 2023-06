FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Continuing on the tour of what’s to come on the Ag + Art Tour, CN2’s Renee O’Neil is spicing things up with the Puckerbutt Pepper Company.

Owner of Puckerbutt, Ed Currie, shows our cameras what to expect when they stop by during the Ag + Art Tour. From fantastic hot sauces to spicy chocolate bars, they have it all for those who want a little extra spice in their lives.

For more information about the Ag +Art Tour in York County you can check out its website.