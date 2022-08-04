CN2 Today – Experience York County Restaurants in YoCo Taste Trail Week

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The YoCo Taste Trail is back this year with a week long celebration of local eateries in the community!

Full Release Below.

The YoCo Taste Trail is back with a new and improved way to enjoy York County restaurants. The first annual YoCo Taste Trail Week, powered by US Foods will be held the week of August 7-14, 2022. Visitors and locals are encouraged to support York County restaurants by dining out during the week-long promotion. Specials and prix fixe menus will be offered by most participating restaurants.

“York County is home to award winning culinary experts who continue to put this region on the map as a destination for foodies,” said Andy Clinton, Interim President/ CEO of Visit York County. “Our restaurants are a key economic driver that shape the visitor experience. Your purchases keep their doors open and staff employed.”

Kounter, The Improper Pig, Epic Chophouse, and Flipside are among the participating restaurants offering prix fixe menu specials.

“YoCo Taste Trail Week is a great way to bring folks from all over to experience our culinary scene,” said Chef Rob Masone of Kounter. “As a small business, we rely on support from locals and visitors, and this is an opportunity for us to test new, out-of-the-box menu items during a slower time of year.”

Visit York County and US Foods are proud to offer YoCo Taste Trail Week as a free resource for York County restaurants that wish to participate and can offer a minimum of two courses.

“US foods is thrilled to again be supporting the YoCo Taste Trail,” said Andy Clark of US Foods. “We love our backyard, hometown restaurants and want to see them continue to thrive particularly as the industry is still recovering from the pandemic downturn.”

The YoCo Taste Trail started in 2020 with 15 participating restaurants. Through a mobile app, diners were encouraged to check-in at 12 locations over the course of a year to win a prize. While Visit York County will continue to promote York County restaurants throughout the year, the new YoCo Taste Trail Week format aims to generate more direct foot traffic and increase economic impact.

Reservations or call-ahead seating is strongly recommended. Please check restaurant operating hours when making your plans. Days and hours of operation are subject to change.

Through a partnership with the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA), Visit York County is able to maximize exposure of the initiative and broaden the visitor experience.

Learn more about YoCo Taste Trail Week and view the prix fixe menus here.