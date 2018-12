Its Monday and we are talking all things sports with sports reporter, Morgan Cox. Plus Artist, Bob Doster is at it again making one of a kind art work for the Christmas season. Plus if you’ve had a loss you know how hard the holidays can be. Those with Agape Hospice in Rock Hill are speaking with us about how to deal with loss during the holidays. And it is Piedmont Medical Center Today! Learn how the hospital gives back to Pilgrims’ Inn in Rock Hill.

