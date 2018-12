Happy Friday! Its National Ugly Christmas Sweater day and we are bringing ours out of the closet! Also local country artist, Matt Tucker is in the studio singing some Christmas songs. We also have Heather with Macaroni Kid in the studio making a Christmas craft the whole family can do! And have you ever wondered how to tie that perfect Christmas bow? We are talking to the experts at Cindy’s Flower Shop!

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: CN2 Today, September 7th

Its Friday! On CN2 Today we talk about the 13th annual Fidd...