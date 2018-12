Happy Friday! On CN2 Today we talk with Santa and how many in our area are making sure children have a merry Christmas! Plus its that time of year again for the Stafford Park Christmas Light Show! And if you are having a formal dinner party do you know how to set the table? We have an expert in the studio showing us how! And Narroway Productions is bringing us the best Christmas show. We have a look inside

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: Cooking on a Farm

CN2's Indira Eskieva is joined by chef Carol Green at the Bu...