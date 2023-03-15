CN2 Today – Celebrating this weekend at the Old Town St. Patrick’s Festival

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In Old Town Rock Hill you can get your green on by attending its annual St. Patty’s Day Festival from 4 PM until 9 PM.

There will be live music, inflatables, a balloon artist, face painting, food trucks, vendors and of course, Green Beer!

Old Town St. Patrick’s Festival

Saturday, March 18th

4 PM – 9 PM

Fountain Park

Free Admission!

There will be several road closures around the area to keep in mind. Join the fun from 4 PM until 9 PM. With local restaurants around the area holding events before hand.