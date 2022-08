CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil gets a tour of the new cabins at Chester State Park.

Plus, she gets a history lesson from Andrew Jackson State Park and meets some of the nicest campers around!

Later in the show, she visits the new Travel Camp of Rock Hill. Travel Camp sells campers, 5th Wheels & more, basically your home away from home!

Check the link above for the full show!