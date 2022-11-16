CN2 Today – Brown’s Antiques Brings a Unique Antique Shopping Experience to Chester

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – One Antique store in Lowrys which is located in Chester County wanting its customers to take a step back in time.

Terry Brown, owner of Brown’s Antiques and Things, says he believes his father created his love for finding and collecting antiques. Located in the town’s old general store, Brown’s Antiques has old wagon wheels, and signs some from a hundred years ago.

Brown says for him, anything that catches his eyes, he buys. He wants others to enjoy his love for antiques.

Want to Go?

Brown’s Antiques and Things | Elm Road in Lowrys.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

2 pm until 6 PM