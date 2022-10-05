CN2 Today – Blues & Jazz Festival, Walking for Mental Illness & Fire Prevention

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and co-host Jenna Woods are talking Fire Prevention Week with Lancaster Fire Department!

Plus, the 18 Annual Blues and Jazz Festival takes place this Thursday and Friday!

And NAMI Piedmont Tri-County is in the studio talking about its upcoming walk for mental illness and candlelight vigil.

Plus, the town of Clover is getting ready for Halloween! Sam Green with the town comes in to talk trucks of treats!

We also learn more about our pets of the week from the Humane Society of York County!