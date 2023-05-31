CN2 Today – Black’s Peaches 100 years, Storyland Exhibit, & pottery!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this Wednesday, May 31st edition of CN2 Today, host Renee O’Neil and CN2’s Lucas McFadden learn more about Black’s Peaches Farm and how its celebrating 100 years!

Plus, in this week’s Savory Scoop we get a taste of the menu at Black’s Grill, located inside Black’s Peaches!

Later in the show, we stop by the Museum of York County’s newest exhibit, Storyland. Your child can experience their favorite book in a different way as the pages come to life this summer!

And looking for a new hobby? Try pottery! We get our hands in the clay at Spinning out Pottery Studio in Sharon, SC.

Plus, they are cute and sweet… and in need of their furever home! The Humane Society of York County has today’s Pets of the Week!