CN2 Today: Benji Ball, Super Bowl Dips, & Hungry Heroes!

ROCK HILL, SC (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today, host Renee O’Neil learns more about Benji Ball coming to Rock Hill through Rock Hill Parks, Recreation, and Tourism!

Plus, the nonprofit Hungry Heroes is holding its 5th annual Mike Doty Memorial BBQ event this Saturday, January 28th. Amanda Riggan with Hungry Heroes sits down with Renee O’Neil to talk about what inspired she and her team to continue serving for five years.

Later in the show CN2’s Lucas McFadden gets a taste of the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill’s Super Dips for the Super Bowl. He’ll explain how you can order some for your super bowl party.

Plus, the Humane Society of York County shows off its Pets of the Week!

Looking for a cup of joe? CN2’s Laurabree Monday gives a look inside the new Humble Cup Coffee Company in Fort Mill.

Click the video above for the full show.