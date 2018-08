It’s Friday and it’s tax-free weekend! On this edition of CN2 Today, we learn more about an opioid conference coming up next week in Lancaster. Plus, an award-winning journalist shares her story of how she stumbled into a life of addiction and violence, and how she pulled herself out of it. Finally, we visit Rock Hill’s Once Upon a Child store and start shopping!

