CN2 Today – August 2nd

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Its Friday! On CN2 Today Renee O’Neil brings the show from the Rock Hill Galleria as we get ready for the big Back 2 School Block Party! Plus, we chat up with Evan with the city of Rock Hill to learn about all of the events taking place in August in Old Town. And on Ask the Pharmacist with Carolina Pharmacy we get to know one of its patients and why she chose Carolina Pharmacy. Also on Fitness Friday we join a work out that’s for mom and baby!