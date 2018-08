On CN2 Today our Renee O’Neil is back after maternity leave! She joins Indira Eskieva on the set! Also our friends at Piedmont Medical Center talk about its weight loss surgery. And its What’s Cooking Wednesday! We head to a local farm and watch one of our favorite chefs cook a wonderful dish! Plus, we have the details on all of your local weekend events!

