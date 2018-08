It’s a sky-high CN2 Today! In honor of aviation week, we speak with South Carolina’s Director of Aeronautics on what aviation week is all about and the benefits airports bring to local communities. Afterwards, we learn about one of South Carolina’s most iconic aviators — Elliott White Springs.

