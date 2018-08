Happy Wednesday! On this edition of CN2 Today, we get a tour of the new Adult Transitions Center building on Camden Avenue. The organization helps adults living with autism find employment, transportation and housing. Afterwards, we head to Fort Mill to visit Cupcrazed Cakery! The owners of the bakery won Food Network’s Cupcake Wars, and we stopped by to try their famous cupcakes. Also, it’s Entertainment with Jenna, and we’re talking about the movies you can watch in theatres.

