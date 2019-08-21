CN2 Today – August 21st

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today Renee O’Neil and Laurabree Monday share the story about a woman in our community turning 107 years old! And we continue to celebrate the new school year with some back to school videos and pictures! Plus, the non-profit, A New Creation joins us in the studio to talk about its upcoming event in November. And on What’s Cooking Wednesday we head out to Garvey’s Bar and Grill in Rock Hill. And Jenna Woods tells us what’s playing at the movies including an action and horror movie!