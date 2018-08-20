CN2 Today! August 20th, 2018

It’s the first day back to school for Tri-County students! We congratulate all students, teachers and parents, and also take this time to revisit the history of education. CN2’s Alexandria Savage put together a series called ‘Integration of Education.’ The integration of education is not something that happened quickly in our area. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin, but the reality of implementing equality took years. On this edition of CN2 Today, we revisit the stories from the people who lived through that time.

