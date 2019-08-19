CN2 Today – August 19th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today its back to school day! Renee O’Neil and Laurabree Monday bring you the latest school coverage in York County. Plus, we head out to Penland Tree Farm to see how owners there are getting ready for the Christmas season! And York’s annual Summerfest is back for the 36th year. We have all of the details. And on Piedmont Medical Center Today we learn about a breast implant recall.
