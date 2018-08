On this edition of CN2 Today, we visit Ketchen Place Farm in Rock Hill! We hear the story of the farm, which has been family owned for six generations! Plus, the farm is one of the only facilities breeding sports horses in the Tri-County, and we got to meet some of the stallions. And have you ever wanted to have chickens in your backyard? Peggy Palmer, who is 81-years-old, told us all about it and even showed us how her chickens lay eggs.

