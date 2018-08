Happy Monday! On this edition of CN2 Today, we visit internationally acclaimed sculptor Bob Doster. He shares the story of how he got into art, his upbringing in Lancaster and shows us some of his pieces. Afterwards, we visit a new restaurant in Lancaster with an Old Hollywood theme. Don’t miss it!

https://youtu.be/AliW1Qj6t6Y