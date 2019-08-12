CN2 Today – August 12th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today Renee O’Neil and Laurabree Monday introduce you to a young boy named Carter who puts on an awesome show for the Richburg Fire Department. Plus, we have your news of the day! Also its National Peach Month! And Rachael Richardson takes us to Camp Cherokee. Also on Piedmont Medical Center Today we learn about the upcoming Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.
