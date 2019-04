ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today we are out in Rock Hill talking about the upcoming Come See Me Festival! Plus we learn more about a musical at Westminster Catawba Christian School! And a comedy and drama production is hitting the stage in Lancaster County, we will explain! Plus who makes the best grilled sandwich?! The Community Cafe says its them! And Jenna Woods tells us what’s playing at the movies!

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: A New Creation, Goals for 2019

Every other week on CN2 Today we will highlight a local non-...