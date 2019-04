ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today Renee O’Neil and Indira Eskieva bring you the show from Rock Hill’s Main Street where a movie is being filmed! Plus, we take you inside the new Habitat for Humanity Restore in Lake Wylie! And a local woman is giving out prom dresses for those in need. And on PMC Today we talk to local heroes who are first responders.

