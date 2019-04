ROCK HILL, S.C (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today we head out to Winthrop Lake to talk to Come See Me Festival volunteers as they get ready for this weekend’s activities! Plus Shop Small Saturday is back and there are even more deals you have to check out! Also two members of the Tega Cay Police Department also hit the football field! We will explain! And on Ask the Pharmacist we learn how our furry friends get the medicine they need through compounding at Carolina Pharmacy.

