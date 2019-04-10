CN2 Today, April 10th

ROCK HILL, S.C. ( CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today Renee O’Neil and sports reporter, Morgan Cox bring you the latest news on the new York County bookmobile. Plus a Rock Hill mother is keeping her daughter’s legacy alive by collecting new hats for children battling cancer. We also introduce you to the Clover High School Robotics Teams that’s heading to the world competition next week! And on What’s Cooking Wednesday Mary with the Community Cafe makes her yummy Avocado Toast at Earth Fare in Fort Mill. Later in the show Jenna Woods has beauty tips and tells us about what’s playing at the movies.

