CN2 Today – Ag & Art Tour York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The 2021 Ag and Art Tour of York County, West takes place Saturday, June 12th and Sunday, June 13th.

On this week’s edition of CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil teams up with Visit York County’s Brianna Francis and tours 3 of the farms on the Ag and Art Tour list!

In the video above Brianna and Renee visit Sharon Hill Farm, Windy Hill Orchard and Cider Bar, and MeadowView Events.

The Ag & art Tour is a free, self-guided tour of local farms and local artisans are on site at every stop.

For a full list of farms and events visit: https://www.visityorkcounty.com/event/ag-%2b-art-tour-of-york-county-west/5936/