CN2 Today – 9/11 – 20 Years Later

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Saturday will be the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

In this week’s edition of CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil speaks with Betty Farrington. Her late husband, Leonard was a U.S. Navy veteran. He started the tradition to wave an American flag over Sutton Road bridge in York County. She shares her memory from 20 years ago.

Plus, York County’s Fire Safety Director, Morris Russell shares his memories of the day and how its important to still remember those first responders who lost their lives.

And a local man who referees football games says he was supposed to be inside the Pentagon on September 11, 2021 but his appointment time changed just before American Airlines Flight #77 crashed into the building. He shares his story on why we should never forget.

Plus, there are many 9/11 memorial events throughout the Tri-County. We list them for you in our Hometown Tourist.