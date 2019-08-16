CN2 Today 8/16/2019

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY)  Join CN2 Today as we head out to District 3 Stadium to get ready for the Football City USA kick-off!  Also, we are making some harmony with the  Vintage Harmonic Symphony, and they join Renee O’Neil in the studio to give us a preview of their upcoming concert this weekend. Plus, on Ask the Pharmacist those with Carolina Pharmacy explain why they say vaccines are so important.

