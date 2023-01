FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – 2023 fashion is set to be bold and fun!

In the interview above, CN2 Today gets an inside look at the newest boutique in Fort Mill, Apricot Lane Boutique.

Owner, Jackie Kimbrell is a Fort Mill native and is excited to have a shop of her very on, in a community she loves.

The boutique plans to hold many events. To learn more, visit: Apricot Lane Boutique