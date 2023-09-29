CN2 Today – 19th Annual Blues & Jazz Festival, How to take care of plants during the fall season, & Coaches Talk

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – What are you listening to when it comes to music? The foundation of almost every genre of music can be traced back to blues and jazz.

CN2 Today is celebrating the roots of modern music during the Arts Council of York County’s 19th Annual Blues & Jazz Festival.

Plus, Whitney with Green Space Plant Company stops by the CN2 studio to share tips to take care of plants as we head into the fall and winter season!

We’re also stopping by Z Bakery to learn more about their Brown Bag Lunch program for educators!

And, CN2’s Jeremy Wynder sits down with York Comprehensive High School Football Coach Dean Boyd as they talked about the team and what direction they plan on going in when it comes the football season.

CN2 has all that and more on your weekly edition of CN2 Today.