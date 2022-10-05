CN2 Today – 18th Annual Blues & Jazz Festival Set to Take Over York Co.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The 18th Annual Blues & Jazz Festival with the Arts Council of York County is set to take place October 6th & 7th.

There will be two kick offs. One in downtown Clover and one in Baxter Village in Fort Mill. Both will take place on Thursday, October 6th.

On Friday, October 7th pay on $20.00 to experience 11 venues which will feature blues and jazz music throughout the evening!

In the video above, CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil speaks with producer of the event, Bobby Plair, Jr. who shares details and a little taste of what you can expect!

More Info: https://www.yorkcountyarts.org/bluesandjazz